American Century Companies Inc. Buys 6,137 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,553 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Republic Bancorp worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,196,000 after buying an additional 47,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Bancorp stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

