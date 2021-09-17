American Century Companies Inc. Buys 76,854 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,745 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,854 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 580,305 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 64.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 47,692 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after buying an additional 625,234 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 168.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 181,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 114,033 shares during the period. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.96 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

