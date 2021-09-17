American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,426 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 147,646 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,746. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

