American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 23.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $27.46.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 20.05%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

