American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.21% of Regional Management worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $63.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 15,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.71 per share, for a total transaction of $913,116.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $292,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,466 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

