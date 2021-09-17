American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after buying an additional 2,425,502 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1,690.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after buying an additional 258,713 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 339.4% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after buying an additional 181,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $16,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Shares of GL opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average of $98.58. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

