American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.17% of Tutor Perini worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

