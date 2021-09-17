American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Comstock Resources worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRK. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $14,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 47.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 55.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,330 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 1,113,324 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 761.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 857,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

