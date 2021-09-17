American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.19% of Ennis worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 82.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the first quarter worth $250,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the first quarter worth $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $18.30 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $477.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $96.93 million for the quarter.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

