American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.91. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

