American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.13% of Byline Bancorp worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BY shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

NYSE BY opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $879.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

