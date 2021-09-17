American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,670 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 155,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 85,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.15 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $567,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,192,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,695,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $526,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,700 shares of company stock worth $15,952,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

