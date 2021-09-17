American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $202.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.41 and a 1-year high of $210.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $2,943,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,916,159.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,616 shares of company stock valued at $8,762,577. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

