American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth about $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

NYSE OEC opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

