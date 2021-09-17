American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 121.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,739 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KBH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 512.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH opened at $42.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.