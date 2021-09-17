American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,115 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of Resolute Forest Products worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RFP. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,005,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 293.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RFP opened at $10.36 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

