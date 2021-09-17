American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.24% of Independent Bank worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 286,515 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $432.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.