American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 46.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 232,991 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

