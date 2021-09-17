American Century Companies Inc. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $232,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $2,032,289.71. Following the sale, the executive now owns 332,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,968,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,762. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $179.54 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.54 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -166.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

