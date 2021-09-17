American Century Companies Inc. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Upstart by 360.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,876,466 shares of company stock worth $383,267,700 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.45.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $293.26 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $296.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.13.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.