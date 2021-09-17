American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,607 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $144.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.61 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.73 and a 200-day moving average of $142.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

