American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 2,957 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 276.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 335,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 196.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the subject of several research reports. CL King began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.