American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 54,454 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,454 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.11% of Celestica worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.57.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

