American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 7,895 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Chuy’s worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $7,952,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $30.51 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $610.11 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

