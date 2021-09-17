American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 9,220 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.20% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 72.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $824,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $34.67.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. Analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

