American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 9,368 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,627,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 45.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 141.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 21,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of USM stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

