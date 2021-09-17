American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYGN. Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $32,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,259.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,483.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,821 shares of company stock worth $14,762,881 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

