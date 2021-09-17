American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,071 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter worth $433,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 30.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,075,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,741,000 after buying an additional 396,698 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Equities analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAUR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 target price on the stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

