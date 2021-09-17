American Century Companies Inc. Sells 178,409 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 178,409 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Lear by 12.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 19.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lear by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Lear by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.93.

NYSE LEA opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.47. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

