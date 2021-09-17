American Century Companies Inc. Sells 3,117 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,019. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.34.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.13. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

