American Century Companies Inc. Sells 31,812 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,812 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Novavax by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Novavax by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVAX stock opened at $237.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $603,131.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,210,340. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

