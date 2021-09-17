American Century Companies Inc. Sells 35,271 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,271 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $43.54 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.