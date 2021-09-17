American Century Companies Inc. Sells 58,184 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,184 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

