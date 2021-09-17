American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of American Equity Investment Life worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $129,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.