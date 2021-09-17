American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Up 0.5%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.09 and last traded at C$4.08. 35,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 133,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.81.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.21. The stock has a market cap of C$320.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Director Robert Francis O’neill bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,528,948.35.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

