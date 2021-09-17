American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in August

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,039,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMYZF opened at 0.96 on Friday. American Manganese has a 1 year low of 0.13 and a 1 year high of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.91.
About American Manganese
Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.