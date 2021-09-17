American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in August

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,039,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMYZF opened at 0.96 on Friday. American Manganese has a 1 year low of 0.13 and a 1 year high of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.91.

Get American Manganese alerts:

About American Manganese

American Manganese, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. The firm focuses in recycling lithium ion batteries (LIBS) and minerals needed in the battery and steel manufacturing industry. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.