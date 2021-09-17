American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges Sells 6,473 Shares

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,867.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AMSWA traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $831.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Software during the first quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMSWA. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

