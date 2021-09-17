American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of American Tower worth $68,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.97. 45,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.03. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

