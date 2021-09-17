Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.20

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 337987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USA shares. Cormark set a C$3.00 price target on Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Laurentian downgraded Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$164.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

