Ameris Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.83. 1,918,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,238. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

