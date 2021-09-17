AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of AmerisourceBergen worth $21,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,136 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,832,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after purchasing an additional 938,636 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,298 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,412. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $124.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.82. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.