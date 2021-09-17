AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. abrdn plc increased its holdings in AMETEK by 220.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after buying an additional 214,370 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AMETEK by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 58,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,484 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day moving average of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

