Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.
AMGN stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.89. The company had a trading volume of 75,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,736. The company has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.70 and a 200 day moving average of $239.75. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amgen by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
