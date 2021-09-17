Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

AMGN stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.89. The company had a trading volume of 75,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,736. The company has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.70 and a 200 day moving average of $239.75. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amgen by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

