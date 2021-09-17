Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 22,000 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $243,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John F. Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $371,110.00.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.00. 6,557,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The company had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,392,000 after acquiring an additional 342,347 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,890,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,607,000 after buying an additional 493,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,612 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.