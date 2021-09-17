AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) President Robert Goodmanson Sells 10,000 Shares

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of AMMO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Goodmanson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMMO alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of AMMO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $72,800.00.

POWW stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,527,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,274. The company has a market capitalization of $711.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25 and a beta of -0.68. AMMO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POWW shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMMO by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 15,010 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in AMMO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,984,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.