ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf downgraded AMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

AMSSY opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AMS has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

