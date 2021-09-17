Analysts Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Aravive posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aravive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. 140,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,918. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

