Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce sales of $14.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the highest is $18.36 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 296.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $47.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.10 million to $54.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $131.76 million, with estimates ranging from $93.80 million to $188.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $227.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.20.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

