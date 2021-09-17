Analysts Anticipate Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.75. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLRS opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -126.47 and a beta of 2.83. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

