Analysts Anticipate Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.09). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELOX shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

ELOX stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.87. 1,737,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

